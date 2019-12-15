St. Hilda's Anglican Church in Sechelt. Supplied by St. Hilda's By The Sea Anglican Church.

Parishioners are getting most of the credit for fundraising $960,000 dollars to help cover the cost of renovating St. Hilda’s Anglican Church in Sechelt.

Initial repair costs were in the ballpark of $200,000 dollars, but now they are upwards of $1.4 million dollars, due to problems when the renovation work began.

Some of the expansion work includes raising the ceilings, reinforcing the walls and a myriad of other repairs and upgrades.

As the fundraising total zeros in one the one million dollar mark, this is the most ambitious campaign the church has ever known.