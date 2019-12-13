Mediation is expected to resume on the weekend between Western Forest Products and the United Steelworkers, Local 1937-1, which says Thursday’s scheduled meeting was canceled due to a personal matter involving one of the mediators.

BC’s Forest Minister is giving no indication the provincial government is planning to intervene to end to the strike which has lasted nearly 6-months.

Doug Donaldson met with truck loggers who rallied on the steps of the Legislature Wednesday.

He told them the government is heartened the two sides are returning to the bargaining table.

He says the strike by the United Steelworkers at Western Forest Products is lasting much longer than anyone expected.

Donaldson says the forest industry faced a perfect storm of challenges over the past year.

There were market pressures, low commodity prices, unjust duties from the United States and climate change.