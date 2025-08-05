Police are warning residents of a new tactic scammers are using for identity fraud.

RCMP say a scam recently surfaced in Ladysmith, which involves people appearing to be selling vehicles online.

“The suspect(s) will typically approach the seller and ask for a vehicle history report first, luring sellers to a fraudulent website link,” reads a news release from Ladysmith RCMP. “While the website may deceptively look legitimate, the seller’s personal information that is entered can potentially leads to identity fraud.”

Police say criminals can use stolen information to access online accounts, including banking. They use tactics such as website spoofing and seemingly harmless links to gather information.

RCMP warned residents to be wary of unsolicited emails, text messages and phone calls. Shredding personal documents before trashing or recycling them and retrieving mail regularly to limit potential for theft can also help protect from scammers.