The Canadian Forces Snowbirds will be in Nanaimo for the first time in six years. A free-family event on the weekend of Aug. 15 will feature a show from the Snowbirds above Nanaimo’s harbour.

“It’s an honour to welcome the Canadian Forces Snowbirds back to Nanaimo. This event offers a chance to come together as a community, enjoy our waterfront and witness a spectacular performance that inspires pride in our country and in the Royal Canadian Air Force,” says Nanamio mayor Leonard Krog.

The event will start with a special evening performance on Aug. 15 from 7-7:45 p.m. There will be a daytime show on Aug. 16 from 4:15-5:00 p.m.

“Set against the stunning backdrop of Nanaimo’s downtown waterfront, the Snowbirds’ performance promises to thrill aviation fans and community members of all ages,” reads a news release from the city. “During each show, the Canadian Forces Snowbirds pilots fly at speeds ranging from 200 to 550 kilometres per hour and perform in very tight formations. Audiences will witness more than 50 different formations and maneuvers during the exhilarating 45-minute show, including loops, rolls, solo passes and graceful aerobatic formations with all nine aircrafts.”

The city has partnered with Nanaimo Airport, the Port of Nanaimo and the Nanaimo District Hospital Foundation to host the show.

There will be closures at the waterfront starting at noon on Aug. 15, including the fishing pier at Maffeo Sutton Park and surrounding water in the harbour.