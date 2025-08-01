It will be easier for Nanaimo homeowners to contribute to the city’s urban forest with the modernization of the city’s tree voucher program.

Naniamo is launching the 2025 voucher program as the newest addition to its eApply portal.

The tree voucher program allows eligible homeowners to purchase up to two trees per year at $25 each if the tree’s retail value does not exceed $90.

“The program allows citizens to become actively involved in Nanaimo’s urban forest. It’s a simple, low-cost way to make a lasting contribution to our City’s environment,” says mayor Leonard Krog.

The city says the existing online form for the program is now retired and people will be directed to the new process through their MyCity account.

The tree voucher program has updated standards for desirable tree species.

“While popular in the past, Western Red Cedar and Arbutus trees are no longer recommended due to their high drought sensitivity and mortality rates, 30 per cent in the first year and 50 per cent in the second.” reads a news release from the city.