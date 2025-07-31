A British Columbia man faces a more than $1 million fine and six years in jail for the illegal harvest and sale of sea cucumbers.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) describes Scott Steer as a “repeat offender” with an extensive history of fisheries violations that have resulted in numerous convictions, prohibitions, fines, and jail sentences.

It said Thursday, July 31, he had been sentenced in B.C. Supreme Court on multiple counts between July 2019 and June 2020.

He had previously been banned from owning fishing gear, being on board any fishing vessel, or applying for a fishing license until 2038.

“Despite these prohibitions, he actively orchestrated an illegal fishing operation, acquiring and outfitting vessels, recruiting crew, forging DFO records, and selling unlawfully harvested sea cucumbers,” said the department in a statement.

It said the court found that Steer was responsible for the sale of over 87,000 pounds of sea cucumbers, generating more than $1 million in revenue through fraudulent transactions with a Vancouver-based processing company.

Steer and his wife are jointly liable for the fine, which the court said is to be paid in monthly installments over 20 years.

Steer must also forfeit his boats, vehicles and other items related to fishing.

The DFO said the court case comes after a five-year international investigation spanning China, Canada and the U.S. It came after evidence was uncovered when Steer was arrested in 2020 for illegal crab harvesting in Vancouver Harbour.