Nanaimo RCMP are warning of a scam involving fake gold that was sold in the Superstore parking lot.

According to police, the incident happened on July 28 around 12:30 p.m.

“The complainant told police that while loading groceries into his vehicle he was approached by a man who appeared to be of Middle Eastern descent wearing traditional clothing but without head dress,” reads a news release from RCMP. “From his body language, and tone of his voice he appeared to be very upset. He told the complainant that his wife was scheduled for emergency surgery in Dubai and that he needed money to purchase a plane ticket to return home. He removed a thick gold necklace from his neck and two rings from his fingers and offered them to the complainant in exchange for $400.”

Police say the suspect left in a green Jaguar SUV after making the sale. The items were determined to be fake gold when the buyer brought them for authenticity testing.

“This scam happens from time to time and is quite successful because it plays on our emotions. Unfortunately, it is scam like so many others, and we must be vigilant when someone we don’t know asks us for money,” said R/Cst Gary O’Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP.