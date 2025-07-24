Rescuers are working to re-establish communication with three workers trapped underground at a mine in northwestern B.C.

The collapse occurred Tuesday morning at the Red Chris porphyry copper-gold mine, about 18 kilometres southeast of Iskut.

The mine’s U.S.-based operator, Newmont, said in an update Thursday morning that the area where the workers are sheltering is believed to be stable and well-ventilated.

Newmont said the refuge area is equipped with food and water and designed to support up to 16 people. It said other refuge chambers are also accessible to the trapped workers.

Rescue teams are deploying a specialized communication system known as a leaky feeder system to establish contact with the workers.

Specialized drones are also being used to assess conditions underground.

Newmont said the workers were trapped by two separate “fall of ground incidents” Tuesday. Debris blocking access to the underground area is estimated to be about 20 to 30 metres long and seven to eight metres high.

“All appropriate emergency response protocols were activated immediately upon incident,” Newmont said in an initial statement Wednesday. “Newmont is actively assessing all methods and technologies available to restore communication and safely bring our team members to surface.”

Premier David Eby said Wednesday he had been briefed by Newmont on the situation. He said two of the miners are from B.C. and the other is from Ontario. Eby added the miners are not believed to be injured.

Production at Red Chris has been paused while rescue efforts continue.

Newmont is scheduled to hold its second-quarter 2025 earnings call Thursday at 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT). A spokesperson said the company will provide an update on the rescue efforts after that call if there is progress to share.