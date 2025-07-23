Premier David Eby is inviting Americans to side with Canada in the fight against former U.S. president Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs, saying, “This is not what anybody wants.”

Eby participated in a virtual press conference Wednesday with U.S. Senator Patty Murray and Washington state business leaders about the impact of the Trump administration’s tariffs.

“This is miserable on both sides of the border … but that is the nature of a war,” said Eby.

“We’re joining hands across the border and saying, let’s take a step back. Let’s work together and find a path of mutual prosperity again. And the more Americans of good faith that join us in that call, Canadians are there. We’re ready to work together,” said Eby.

Murray, a Democratic senator from Washington state, said the trade war has been imposed on Americans who didn’t ask for it.

She noted it has put considerable pressure on border communities like Point Roberts, Wash., which is accessible only through British Columbia.

Information provided by Murray’s office said Washington state imports $17.8 billion in goods from Canada each year, with energy imports accounting for 54 per cent of that total. About 600 Canadian companies employ thousands of workers in the state.

“The premier is making it clear he has to make it painful for the United States,” said Murray. “That doesn’t change our relationship with British Columbia. We’ve had challenges in the past, but we talk to each other, we work through it, and that’s what we both want at the end of the day.”

Trump has threatened to impose a 35 per cent tariff on Canadian goods, setting an Aug. 1 deadline for the countries to negotiate a new economic and security deal.

Eby didn’t detail specific retaliatory measures he is considering but said B.C. will be working closely with other provinces and the federal government.

“The goal here is to maximize pressure in areas where the decision-makers are driving this agenda,” he said.

Eby reiterated comments that B.C. is being disproportionately affected by the trade war, citing estimates that the federal government’s counter-tariffs apply to roughly 20 per cent of the value of B.C.’s total imported goods from the U.S.

Eby participated in the virtual press conference just hours after wrapping up the First Ministers’ Meeting in Huntsville, Ont., which included meetings with Prime Minister Mark Carney.

The provincial and territorial leaders emphasized a “Team Canada” approach as they closed out three days of meetings but didn’t appear optimistic that a deal could be reached with Trump by Aug. 1.

“There are two sides to a deal,” Carney said Tuesday. “We will agree to a deal if there’s one on the table that is in the best interest of Canadians, just as the United States will look for the best interests of the U.S. … But they’re complex negotiations, and we’ll use all the time that’s necessary.”

Eby responded earlier this week to recent comments made by the U.S. ambassador to Canada, Pete Hoekstra.

Hoekstra said during an event that Trump and his team refer to Canadians as being “mean and nasty,” pointing to boycotts of U.S. travel and alcohol.

Eby said Tuesday at the First Ministers’ Meeting that Canadians want to continue their beneficial partnerships with the U.S.

“If you’re a mean and nasty Canadian for standing up for our sovereignty and our economy and our jobs, then I think most Canadians would be proud to be considered mean and nasty,” said Eby.

B.C. announced new agreements Tuesday with Ontario, Manitoba and Yukon aimed at removing internal trade barriers.