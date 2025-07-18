A significant land purchase is being considered by the Town of Qualicum Beach.

A conditional agreement has been reached with Eaglecrest Golf Course for the town to explore an $8.5 million land purchase, converting the 18-hole golf course to nine, with the rest converted to forested parkland, walking trails, habitat restoration, and planned housing developments.

Mayor Teunis Westbroek said this is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to regain control of the land which matters to the town and its residents.

“We’re committed to ensuring the purchase reflects the values of our community and delivers significant public benefit to current and future generations.”

The acquisition will be funded through the sale of up to 10 per cent of the land for housing, with the town acting as the developer by subdividing the lands and establishing development guidelines in consultation with the community.

If the purchase of the land doesn’t proceed, the funds from the potential sale of the properties will be invested in community improvements.

Public consultation will start in August and continue until October, with open houses, meetings, and engagement sessions for the public to learn more about the potential purchase and development.

No development decisions have been made, and no land will be transferred until public input is gathered.

The town has until November 1 to finalize the purchase agreement if council chooses to proceed.

More information on the project can be found on the town’s project page.