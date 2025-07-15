Richmond RCMP say a suspect was arrested at Vancouver International Airport (YVR) after the alleged “hijacking” of a small plane Tuesday afternoon.

Police say they were able to help the plane land safely around 1:45 p.m. and the suspect was taken into custody.

They say the suspect was the sole occupant of the plane.

Videos and photos posted to social media by witnesses show several police cars on the tarmac and officers approaching the small, white passenger plane.

YVR said in a statement a “security incident” temporarily grounded some planes. It said nine inbound aircraft were diverted to alternate airports while RCMP responded and took the suspect into custody.

“Flights are now operating normally in and out of YVR, however some flight delays are possible and passengers should check directly with their airline or at yvr.ca before coming to the airport,” it said.

Data from flight tracking website WebTrak show a Cessna 172 repeatedly circling YVR airspace Tuesday afternoon.

Victoria International Airport issued a statement saying the plane belonged to the Victoria Flying Club. On it’s website, the club says it trains professional and recreational pilots on a standardized fleet of Cessna 172SP Model aircraft.

“This is an active and ongoing investigation with numerous factors still being assessed as such, no further details can be shared at this time,” said Richmond RCMP in a statement.