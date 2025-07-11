UPDATE: RCMP say the package was determined to have no ill-intent.

“Someone had dropped off a package of ‘odd items;’ as a gift to the RCMP,” said const. Sherrie Wade in an email. “The person had left their name in the package and was spoken to and confirmed no ill will.”

Wade said the box was wrapped in duct tape with no return address on it. It contained an assortment of toys and book.

Nanaimo RCMP say the local detachment is closed to the public because of an unclaimed package on the front steps.

“The item was located at approximately 3 p.m. on Friday July 11, 2025. Out of an abundance of caution, the RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit (EDU) was contacted and are enroute to investigate,” reads a news release from RCMP.

Police say updates will be provided as the situation progresses.