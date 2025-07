Nanaimo RCMP say the local detachment is closed to the public because of an unclaimed package on the front steps.

“The item was located at approximately 3 p.m. on Friday July 11, 2025. Out of an abundance of caution, the RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit (EDU) was contacted and are enroute to investigate,” reads a news release from RCMP.

Police say updates will be provided as the situation progresses.