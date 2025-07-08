Three First Nations in British Columbia will receive federal funding for clean energy projects.

Environment and Climate Change Canada said on Tuesday, July 8, it will be providing a total of $40 million dollars to fund 13 Indigenous-led energy projects across Canada.

The K’ómoks First Nation on Vancouver Island will receive nearly $690,000 for its community solar project to install residential solar panels.

The Gitlaxt’aamiks Village Government, a Nisg̱a’a community located about 80-kilometres north of Terrace, will receive over $2.8 million to purchase and install electric heat pumps in community homes.

The Seabird Island Band in the Fraser Valley will also receive over $5.6 million to improve the energy efficiency of two schools and an administration building.

They are among 13 Indigenous-led projects receiving funding from the Indigenous Leadership Fund, a $180 million stream under the Low Carbon Economy Fund.

“As first guardians of nature and true stewards of environmental conservation and protection, First Nations, Inuit, and Métis across Canada are taking critical action to fight climate change and adapt to its impacts,” said federal Environment and Climate Change Minister Julie Dabrusin in a statement.

“Today’s announcement recognizes the leadership and the important work of Indigenous peoples to preserve the environment and ensure that a habitable planet exists now and for generations to come.”