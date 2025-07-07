WestJet is increasing the frequency of several B.C. routes, starting next week.

The airline said Victoria International Airport will see an overall seat capacity increase of 10 per cent, while Kelowna International Airport will see an overall increase of 11 per cent.

WestJet said it’s adding more weekly flights between Vancouver and Kelowna, Victoria, Nanaimo and Cranbrook, starting July 14th.

It’s also increasing the frequency of flights between Kelowna and Calgary, Edmonton and Toronto.

Flights from Victoria to Kelowna and Edmonton will also get a boost in frequency.

“This increase in WestJet flights for the winter schedule to key destinations of Calgary, Edmonton, Toronto and Vancouver, demonstrates WestJet’s continued dedication to Okanagan region,” says Kelowna International Airport CEO Sam Samaddar.

WestJet also says it’s more routes from from Kelowna to Puerto Vallarta starting in October, and adding a new service route from Vancouver to Liberia this December.