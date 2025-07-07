Subscribe to Local News
Motorcyclist faces hefty consequences after speeding through downtown Parksville 

By Justin Baumgardner
A 23-year-old man faces criminal allegations after being caught speeding through downtown Parksville. Photo credit: BC Highway Patrol

A 23-year-old motorcyclist is now facing charges for excessive speed and dangerous stunts. 

On June 11, BC Highway Patrol pulled over the rider after catching him driving more than 50 km/h over the speed limit and performing dangerous stunts on roads through areas containing parks, restaurants and crosswalks.  

Police say the incident was addressed immediately, but there was a point when they recorded his speed at an unbelievable rate. 

 “The vehicle is reported to have sped up to a top speed of 193 km/h in the 60 zone, more than three times the speed limit on busy downtown streets,” they say. 

According to police, they were able to stop the motorcyclist, and the 23-year-old now faces criminal allegations of Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle.  

The motorcycle was also impounded for seven days.  

