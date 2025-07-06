The B.C. Government wants your input on a new model aimed at getting people employed.

The Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction has announced a new model for WorkBC, which aims to meet people where they are on their employment journey and offer supportive services that would help them the most.

This model will offer self-directed, in-office services, and employment-readiness outreach options.

The province says this project comes as the labour market changes, people’s expectations and needs for accessing employment services increase.

“To shape the future of WorkBC services and support, the province is inviting input on this new model from job seekers, employers, service providers and community members through an engagement survey,” said the B.C. Government.

“Feedback, submitted through an online survey or during a live engagement session, will help build a more timely, inclusive and person-centered system.”

The province released the survey on Thursday this week, and you have until July 31 to fill it in.

For the survey, click here.