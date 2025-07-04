British Columbia is significantly expanding the RCMP’s provincial hate crimes unit.

Public Safety Minister and Solicitor General Gary Begg announced in Vancouver Friday morning an additional $734,000 for the unit. He said the funding will add five more RCMP officers and one intelligence analyst to the current two-officer unit.

“Over the past year alone we have seen reprehensible acts of violence here in our province,” said Begg. “Hate has no place in British Columbia.”

He said police reported hate crimes rose by 23 per cent from 2022 to 2023. Those linked to religion surged by more than 50 per cent and incidents related to sexual orientation jumped by 43 per cent.

Begg acknowledged that hate crimes often go unreported.

“Part of the program will be enhancing awareness of the community that they can report hate crimes as they arrive,” said Begg.

The money will fund the expanded unit for one year, with more funds to be allocated in the future.

The province said the funding is part of a $230 million investment in the B.C. RCMP, and will improve the RCMP’s ability to gather evidence for prosecutors of hate-motivated crimes, and support witnesses and victims.

Chief Supt. Elija Rain, the officer in charge of the hate crimes unit, said on Friday the team provides support and education to policing agencies across the province and currently reviews more than 100 files per week. He said the team also conducts its own investigations into public incitement of hatred or advocating genocide.

Rain acknowledged that hate crimes are still underreported.

“Ultimately, this provincial funding will not just make our team large, but more effective and more efficient,” said Rain.

“We recognize not everyone is comfortable engaging with police and the justice system,” said Jessie Sunner, parliamentary secretary for anti-racism initiatives.

She said more than 800 calls have been made to a racist incident helpline the province established last year.