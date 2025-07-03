A man is facing charges related to scams on the Sunshine Coast. RCMP say they arrested 53-year-old Michael Paul Snow for fraud over $5,000 on June 24.

Police began the investigation in June 2023 after a woman reported having $110,000 stolen by a man she met online.

“Over the course of several months, Michael Paul Snow gained this woman’s trust and convinced her to participate in a business venture that was later learned to be non-existent. This type of offence is commonly referred to as a romance scam,” reads a news release from the Sunshine Coast RCMP.

Police say additional victims were identified during the investigation and they are asking anyone else who has had dealing with Snow to contact them.

He was arrested on a Canada-wide warrant in Maple Creek, Saskatchewan.

He has been released from custody and is set to appear in Sechelt Provincial Court on August 13.