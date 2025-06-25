British Columbia’s first all-electric transit buses are set to hit the road in the provincial capital.

B.C. Transit said the heavy-duty electric buses will gradually roll out in Victoria in the coming weeks, with all 10 vehicles expected to be on routes by this fall.

The Crown corporation said the new vehicles are expected to reduce carbon emissions by nearly 95 per cent compared to their diesel counterparts.

“This is a massive milestone for B.C. Transit,” said president and CEO Erinn Pinkerton in a statement. “Electric buses are an important component of B.C. Transit’s overall plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and build a more sustainable future.”

Pinkerton marked the arrival of the new buses at an event in Victoria on Wednesday, alongside Victoria MP Will Greaves, Mayor Marianne Alto, and George Anderson, B.C.’s parliamentary secretary for transit.

B.C. Transit said it has ordered 125 heavy-duty electric buses from Winnipeg-based New Flyer and Nova Bus, headquartered in Saint-Eustache, Que. Close to 80 electric buses are expected to be in use across the province by the end of next year.

The new buses offer the same passenger capacity as others in the fleet and can travel up to 400 kilometres on a single charge.

“These new electric buses are a big win for people in Greater Victoria — quieter rides, cleaner air, and a more comfortable community,” said Anderson.

The federal and provincial governments, along with the Victoria Regional Transit System, announced more than $79 million in funding for the buses in 2019. Another nearly $400 million was announced in 2023 to support electric buses and related infrastructure across B.C.