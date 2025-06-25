Many B.C. drivers admit to tailgating, but when it comes to being tailgated themselves, they feel frustrated.

A new survey by Ipsos for ICBC found 77 per cent of drivers admit to tailgating or following too closely, with 86 percent of them saying they feel frustrated, scared, angry or intimidated when being tailgated.

The survey also reveals that 50 percent of drivers tailgate because the driver in front of them is going below the speed limit.

“Thirty per cent blame slower drivers in the fast lane,” says ICBC in a news release. “Meanwhile, 17 per cent admitted they tailgate to block others from cutting in and 16 per cent simply said they’re in a rush to get where they’re going.”

For where tailgating happens the most, 84 per cent of drivers say it happens at least once on city streets, while 82 per cent report it on highways, 75 per cent in the fast or HOV lanes, 73 per cent in construction zones, and even 69 per cent report it happening in playground and school zones.

ICBC road safety program manager Kathleen Nadalin says tailgating is aggressive and dangerous as it increases the risk of a crash, cuts your reaction time and puts pressure on the driver.

“A safe following distance isn’t just a courtesy, it’s a critical part of keeping everyone safe,” says Nadalin. “Remember, the only place tailgating is fun is at a football game, not on the road.”

ICBC says the survey comes as more than 57,000 rear-end collisions were reported last year, with tailgating often being a factor behind these crashes.

To keep yourself safe from tailgating, the corporation encourages you to consider slowing down slightly to increase the space in front of you if being tailgated, give yourself extra time on the road, consider others when driving, manage your speed and following distance.

