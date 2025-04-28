A Nanaimo resident has won over $213,000 jackpot after participating in Casino Nanaimo’s Jack Up the Jackpot.

Gregory Seward, a member of the Snuneymuxw First Nation, says he just couldn’t believe his luck after realizing he had hit it big on the Apr. 3 draw.

“I couldn’t believe it, I just couldn’t,” he says. “Everyone was so excited for me.”

According to Seward, not even his daughter initially believed his luck.

“She was floored and said that she needed to pinch herself,” he says.

Seward says he intends on using the money to purchase a new Yukon SUV and then take his grandkids on a road trip to Disneyland.