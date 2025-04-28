After a brief but intense federal election campaign that many have called “the most important election of our time,” today is the day for Canadians to cast their ballots.

Polling stations are officially open across the country for those who have not already voted in advance polls.

Polls are open for 12 hours, with hours staggered by time zone to ensure most close simultaneously, allowing for the timely release of election results, according to Elections Canada.

Voting hours by time zone are:

Newfoundland Time : 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

: 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Atlantic Time : 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

: 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time : 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

: 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Central Time : 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

: 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mountain Time : 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

: 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Pacific Time: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

What you need to vote

To vote, electors need their voter registration card or, if they did not receive one, a combination of accepted identification options:

Option 1: Show one piece of ID issued by a Canadian government (federal, provincial, territorial or local) that includes a photo, name and current address, such as a driver’s license.

Option 2: Show two pieces of ID. Both must have the voter’s name and at least one must include their current address.

Option 3: If no ID is available, voters can declare their identity and address in writing and have someone who knows them — and who is assigned to their polling station — vouch for them. The voucher must provide proof of their own identity and address and can vouch for only one person, except in long-term care facilities.

Voters can find their assigned polling station by entering their postal code at the Elections Canada website or by calling 1-800-463-6868 or 1-800-361-8935 (TTY).

Potential for record turnout

Advance voting numbers suggest today’s turnout could be among the highest in Canadian history.

Elections Canada estimates that 7.3 million Canadians voted during the four days of advance polling, held from April 18 to 21. That is up significantly from the 5.8 million advance votes cast in the 2021 federal election.

Officials say the surge in early voting reflects heightened voter engagement, possibly driven by concerns over the economy and national sovereignty.

Updates to come

We will update our national coverage with several stories as the night unfolds:

Polls close feature: approximately 7 p.m. PDT.

Main results story after winners are declared: approximately 8:30 p.m. PDT.

Near-final results story: approximately 10:30 p.m. PDT.

Stay with us for the latest developments as Canadians decide the outcome of the 45th federal election.