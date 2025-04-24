Get to know your NDP candidate for the West Vancouver-Sunshine Coast-Sea to Sky riding: Jäger Rosenberg.

Tell us about yourself

I’m Jäger Rosenberg, I’m passionate about grassroots politics, mental health, human rights, and environmental sustainability. Born and raised in the West Vancouver – Sunshine Coast – Sea-to-Sky Country, I made history at just 17 years old as the youngest candidate to ever run for public office in Canada during the 2024 B.C. election. Now 18, I continue to push for fresh perspectives and energy to the political landscape. I currently serve as the Diversity Director for the BC Young New Democrats Executive and I’m a member of the BC NDP Provincial Council. I also contributed to the Gibsons Citizens Assembly on Housing, helping to address key local housing challenges, alongside several other volunteer contributions. I am a vocal proponent of electoral reform, particularly lowering the voting age, so that our government truly represents the will of the people.

What do you think is the most important issue for the area and why?

It’s hard to pick just one issue because so many are interconnected. Housing affordability and cost of living is critical — people who work here can’t afford to live here; homeownership seems out of reach. The NDP will take bold action, banning corporate landlords from buying affordable rentals, building 500,000 units of below-market and co-op housing, and offering publicly backed mortgages for first-time buyers.

Climate action is urgent as our region faces wildfires, floods, droughts, and extreme heat. The NDP will invest in renewable energy, wildfire prevention, and resilient infrastructure, while ending fossil-fuel subsidies and funding a just transition to a green economy.

Health care is another priority. Residents struggle with long wait times and lack of access to doctors and mental health services. The NDP will deliver universal pharmacare and dental care, include mental health in public coverage, and increase funding for frontline staff, especially in rural and remote areas.

What are you hearing when door-knocking?

I’m hearing a lot of frustration — and a deep hunger for real change. People are struggling with the cost of living, a lack of mental health support, being unable to access a family doctor, and feeling unheard by those in power. People are feeling pushed out of their own communities, and many are worried about climate change and the future of our coast. People are telling me they’re tired of being caught in the middle of a political tug-of-war between parties that talk a lot but deliver little. I’m hearing a growing desire for bold, compassionate leadership that puts people first instead of corporations and rich CEO’s. There’s a real excitement about having a new generation of leaders directly connected to the issues affecting regular people.

What is your position on tariffs and the trade war?

Folks are afraid of Donald Trump and his unprovoked trade war — and rightfully so. These kinds of political stunts hurt workers, small businesses, and families, especially in communities like ours. I believe we need to defend Canadian jobs without falling into tit-for-tat politics. The NDP supports fair trade that protects workers’ rights, our environment, and our ability to stand up to corporate greed. We should renegotiate trade deals to prioritize people, not profits — and push back against bullying tactics from any country, including the U.S. I’ll always stand with local workers and industries, not foreign billionaires or lobbyists.

What are potential solutions to housing affordability and homelessness?

The NDP platform includes a plan to build 3 million new homes, including non-market and affordable housing. Building rent-controlled homes on public land and providing low-interest loans through the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation. The NDP will introduce stronger rent protections to stop renovictions and price gouging. They will use a Buy Canadian, Build Canadian strategy to create good jobs and faster construction with Canadian-made materials. And we plan to train 100,000 skilled workers to help get these homes built among many other strategies as part of their Communities First Fund and Canadian Homes Transfer.

Are there any final thoughts on any topic that you would like to share?

Our majoritarian electoral system is a key reason many issues are neglected. Governments often only show concern during elections, but once they secure a majority, their focus shifts to holding power rather than addressing real, pressing needs. This cycle leaves many voices unheard and problems unaddressed. We need true electoral reform — a proportional system that ensures all voices count, and a lower voting age to empower everyone to shape their government and future. Mental health, for example, is a critical, yet often overlooked issue. We need to treat it as seriously as physical health, with proper funding, accessible services, and integration into our public healthcare system. Electoral reform will allow us to prioritize these neglected issues like mental health and create a government that truly serves people, not just the powerful.