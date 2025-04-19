Subscribe to Local News
Sechelt Aquatic Centre closed until end of May 

By Justin Baumgardner
Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash

Staffing shortages have forced the SCRD to adjust their pool hours starting today until the end of May.  

According to the district, the pool area will remain closed on Sundays, but other facilities will remain open.  

They add the weight room at the Sechelt Aquatic Centre and Gibsons and District Aquatic Facility will be open on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.  

New staff are currently being trained to help restore service to the pool, and they say this should help stimulate the number of people who apply for positions. 

“SCRD recently hosted lifeguard training which should, hopefully, increase the number of people available to apply for lifeguard positions within the district,” they say.  

They’re also planning aquatic leadership courses to become a lifeguard or instructor this summer, starting in June.  

For more information visit the SCRD’s website. 

