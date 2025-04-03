Premier David Eby says the B.C. government will stand against the economic threat brought on by US-imposed tariffs.

Eby says he is relieved to see President Donald Trump soften his threats against Canada, but B.C. must remain cautious of more unexpected changes.

“I expect that uncertainty and continued announcements from the Presidents to continue, but I am glad to see a shift in how the President is talking about Canada and our Prime Minister,” said Eby.

“I’m hopeful this new, constructive relationship that appears to be evolving between the Prime Minister and the President means some stability and some grounds to sit down like adults and come to an agreement on how our countries can increase prosperity for everyone.”

Eby says the heavy tariffs on Canadian exports into the US, particularly auto manufacturers, will have deep impacts on both sides of the border.

“These tariffs are a terrible policy. American families are going to see dramatic increases in everything they buy, on top of the costs that are already too high for so many families,” said Eby.

“As they face layoffs and see the contraction of their economy and the stock market continue to drop, one of the messages we have for the American people is that we do better together and we supported each other for many, many years.”

Softwood lumber is a particular concern for the province, as it makes up a significant portion of B.C.’s trade exports to the US, with provincial exports to the United States totalling 10.4 million cubic metres in 2024.

“My concern is that the president has committed to targeting our softwood lumber industry, more than they already have with their unfair duties,” said Eby.

“It’s going to drive up the cost of housing in the US, it’s going to cost jobs south of the border and in British Columbia. We’re going to stand with those workers to make sure they’re supported and with the industry to make sure we get through this.”

Eby says the province plans to strengthen manufacturing and trade relationships outside of the U.S.

“Part of the effort will be diversification to other markets and another part will be supporting industry and workers directly with programs to facilitate them moving into products and diversification across Canada,” said Eby.

The Premier says B.C. and Canada need to act on their own accord, regardless of US actions.

“You would get whiplash if you followed the President’s every announcement as a source of direction, so the feeling we have today of not being as bad as what other countries are facing right now is tempered by two things: one is the fact that it’s already quite devastating for many sectors in B.C., including our softwood and aluminum producers,” said Eby.

“The other thing that tempers any kind of feeling of relief is the fact that two hours from now, on Truth Social the president is going to post about whatever and undo any sort of sense of security we might have.”