Parking near Nanaimo General hospital must now be paid for, as the city is introducing a new app.

The Hotspot parking app is a response to growing street parking challenges faced by residents and patients when visiting the hospital and surrounding areas.

The city says you can pay by scanning a Hotspot QR code signage or by downloading the app, where parking rates will cost $1.25 per hour. All major credit cards, Apple pay, and Google pay are included in the payment process.

Along with signs in affected areas, two parking kiosks will be on Boundary Avenue and Dufferin Crescent.

The goal of these fees is to use them to maintain and repair current parking infrastructure, including upkeep and operation of meters.

You can pay anytime from 8:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. on weekdays, while weekends will be free.