The city of Nanaimo has admitted an error in their Operations Centre Alternative Approval Process (AAP).

The Nanaimo Operations Centre project will require a substantial amount of borrowing to cover its $48.5 million price tag. With an amount of borrowing that high, council requires public approval via a referendum in the next election cycle, or an AAP.

The initial AAP for this project wrapped up earlier this month and resulted in 3.8 per cent of voters against borrowing, which did not meet the 10 per cent threshold required to halt the process.

It received public backlash for not providing enough information to residents.

In a press release Wednesday, the City says while they followed the process their bylaws required, they did not provide enough advanced notice to meet the province’s legislative requirements.

“Due to this administrative error and to ensure an open and transparent process, staff will be recommending a second AAP take place in January 2024,” reads the release. “A report will be presented to Council with options for their consideration at their Dec. 4, 2023 Council Meeting.

“The City apologizes for the oversight and is taking steps to ensure all legislative requirements are met for future AAPs.”