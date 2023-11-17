Nanaimo-Ladysmith’s MP says rallies such as the one held today out front of city hall in Nanaimo are the best way to urge all levels of government to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Lisa-Marie Barron addressed a crowd of close to 80 gathered in Nanaimo’s downtown saying her party is urging the federal government to call for an end to the conflict which started on Oct. 7.

Barron says she is disappointed the federal government hasn’t stepped up to the plate and should have called for an end to the hostilities long ago.

“We should have seen a ceasefire being called long before now,” Barron says. “It is mindboggling to me that we haven’t heard that being called.

“I assure everyone we will do all we can to apply the pressure to bring forward voices in our communities which is a call for a ceasefire and an end to the violence on Palestinians.”

Barrons says there has been growing support to end the conflict but communities across Canada need to push the government on all levels to be heard.

“People at the municipal level are an important leadership position, they are representing the views of our communities and there is a reason why city councils uniting,” she says. “This is being called for by members of our communities.

“The more pressure communities put on government the more likely they are to do what’s right.”

Barron says when she returns to Ottawa, she intends to be a voice for everyone to end the violence.