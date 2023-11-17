A review into the City of Nanaimo’s 2024-2028 Financial Plan is scheduled to get underway next week, and all residents are invited to provide their insight.

According to the city, a series of meetings will be convened to review draft budgets over four Special Finance and Audit committee meetings on Nov. 22, 29, and Dec. 1, and a town hall will be held on Dec. 4.

The city says residents can participate in the Town Hall meeting will start at 7 p.m. and residents can participate in several different ways.

Mayor Leonard Krog says engagement from those living in the city is key to building a sustainable plan.

“The city’s budget process is a key step in delivering services to the community,” he says. “I encourage Nanaimo’s residents to review the draft budget, and the budget presentations and join us at the e-Town Hall on Dec. 4.”

A draft financial plan, and other related documents, will be available for review at the City of Nanaimo’s website.

According to the city’s community charter, the city must prepare a five-year financial plan each year, with council adopting the plan before adopting a property tax bylaw by May 15.