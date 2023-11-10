Nanaimo RCMP are investigating a ‘smash and grab’ incident that took place at a Chevron gas station on Bowen Road.

Police say they received a call shortly before 4:00 a.m. today after an alarm was triggered by a suspect attempting to steal an ATM from the gas station.

According to security footage, the driver of a dark-coloured minivan backed up and pulled the doors off the Chevron station by attaching straps to the door.

The driver was then seen using the same straps to remove the ATM from the store.

Police say the driver was wearing a face covering and dark clothes along with a high-vis vest and made off with several food items before fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.