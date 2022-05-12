- Advertisement -

Police are asking for information after reports of drinks being spiked at Nanaimo nightclubs.

The incidents happened on May 6 and 7 at different downtown nightclubs, according to police. They say they found out about the incidents after BC Paramedics attended to two people who were very intoxicated.

Police say both individuals had to be hospitalized, and a later investigation found they had drunk an intoxicating substance without knowing or providing consent.

Another six people were reported to have drunk an intoxicating substance without consent, according to police.

Nanaimo RCMP say there are likely more victims who have not come forward. They say the following tips can help keep you safe:

Always keep your drink in sight;

Never accept a drink from someone that you do not know. Remember, spiked drinks can happen in any social settings and do not only occur at nightclubs;

When on the dance floor or washroom, have a designated person be responsible for your drink; and

If you suddenly become light-headed, nauseous and are having difficulty breathing, do not allow yourself to become isolated. Alert your friends immediately to the situation and if necessary, seek medical attention.

Nanaimo RCMP ask anyone with information on any of the incidents to contact the non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file # 2022-15239.