We moved to the Comox Valley nearly six years ago, but my husband still finds my awe-struck comments about the region rather comical. While he grew up in the area, I was born and raised in the flat, wide-open expanses of the Saskatchewan prairies. So to my mind, Vancouver Island was a place for family vacations—not a place people actually got to live year-round! I find myself frequently commenting on how I feel like I am on a permanent vacation, in constant awe of the gorgeous mountain views, the outdoor adventures just moments away, the quaint tourist feel of the local downtown areas—and of course, the incredible West Coast cuisine. Although I do miss my wide-open prairie skies, I am so honoured to now call the Comox Valley my home—and I’ve become quite the proud tour guide for friends and family who make their way here for a visit.

Explore Cumberland

Cumberland is a great place to start your weekend Valley tour. Fuel your Friday afternoon with an incredibly satisfying burger from Cooks (and if you’re feeling particularly indulgent, pair that burger with a side of their “messy fries,” because who doesn’t love the sound of bacon, sour cream, green onions, and stadium cheese sauce on fries?). Then, for the adventurous spirits who aren’t afraid of a little dirt, cruise through the over 80 kilometers of renowned mountain bike trails in the forest abutting the town.

Main Street in Cumberland is a charming stroll, with lots of little shops and cafés; it feels a bit like the set of a classic, old-fashioned movie. Indulge in decadent hand-crafted truffles from Dark Side Chocolates or revel in the explosion of flavours from a taco at Biblio Taco. Oh, and you absolutely have to make a stop at the Cumberland Bakery for one of their mouth-watering fresh donuts. (I’m not sure if my youngest brother comes to visit me or if he actually just comes for the Cumberland donuts!)

After your afternoon touring, plan to eat a fabulously named pizza from Rider’s Pizza for dinner (like The Sasquatch, The Dad Joke, or The Cumberlander). Finish the evening with a flight of beer at the Cumberland Brewing Company—much of their seating is outside, but they have outdoor heaters and blankets that will keep you feeling cosy while you enjoy the ambiance and the beer.