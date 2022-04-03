It’s an iconic Island drive, the winding ribbon of Highway 4 that stretches from Qualicum Beach to Tofino. Tourists love it. (Locals love it too—especially when they can pass the tourists.) It’s an artery in every sense of the word: not only an important route on the Vancouver Island road system but a conduit—once it reaches the Far Left Coast—for delivering freshly oxygenated blood to tired bodies desperately in need of respite.

Most times, it’s a healing journey. You’re heading for a windswept beach. Or a five-star spa. Or maybe even a surfing competition. You’re looking for a spiritual cleanse in one way or another. So why not start the process—the slowing down, the letting go, the being-in-the-moment—well before the destination? Well before lunch, in fact!

It’s too easy on a roadtrip to eat mindlessly, pulling over for a quick fast-food burger and fries (followed by even quicker indigestion). Why not make mindful eating—and all that comes with it, like appreciation and wonder and respect for the environment—a part of your journey to the Island’s most Edenic shores?

It can be done. I recently set out on a road trip across Vancouver Island, traveling from Nanaimo to Tofino, scouting for the best, most sustainably committed places to nourish body, mind and spirit.