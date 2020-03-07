A new provincial funding stream is providing $5 million dollars to volunteer fire departments around BC.

One-hundred thousand dollars is going to the Sunshine Coast Regional District, the Regional District of Nanaimo will get just under $50,000 dollars, and more than $19,000 dollars goes to the Gabriola Island Volunteer Fire Department.

The money is earmarked for equipment upgrades and training and is coming from the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund.

It’s distributed through the Union of BC Municipalities.

The goal is to help local governments and First Nations build resiliency.

A total of 102 proposals have been approved for the first round of grants.

Public Safety Minister and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth said volunteer and composite fire departments are vital to the communities throughout the province and First Nations.