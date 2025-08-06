The Town of Ladysmith is exploring alternate options to an emergency route through Brown Drive Park. A zoning amendment application on nearby Malone Road is asking to increase the number of dwellings from 189 to 600 and would require a secondary emergency access route.

“Policy 2.52 of the OCP (Official Community Plan) requires that all subdivision and rezoning proposals for neighbourhoods with 101 to 600 units provide two points of access. One of these accesses may be designated for emergency use only,” reads a news release from the town. “As a result, the developer is seeking permission to construct an emergency-only road through Brown Drive Park to connect Hunter Way with Colonia Drive.”

The developer behind the Malone Estates project proposed upgrading the park’s playground facilities in exchange for permission to build the emergency route through the park.

According to the town, the route would only be accessible to vehicles in emergencies and would otherwise be a multi-use path for walking and biking.

At its July 8 meeting, council directed the developer to exhaust all other options for the route that will not involve the park.

“Council will not be giving further consideration to the proposed access through the park and the associated rezoning applications until alternative options for an emergency access are reviewed,” reads the town’s news release.

Ladysmith has a Brown Drive Park implementation plan, which identifies an accessible walking path around the perimeter of the park as a high priority.

“The park plan does not describe the width or specifications of the path; however, the pedestrian path was not intended to accommodate vehicles. The 5.0m emergency access lane width needed to accommodate one-way vehicle traffic is at least 1m wider than BC active transportation guideline recommendations for multi-use trails,” reads a staff report from council’s May 20 meeting, where it referred the item to its parks recreation advisory committee. “It is unclear if reconfiguring the pedestrian route through the park is what stakeholders envisioned when they created the Brown Drive Park Plan.”

The proposed development lot sits on the edge of the municipal boundary and is surrounded by Brown Drive Park to the north, homes to the east and both undeveloped land and homes to the south and west.

According to the staff report, the developer explored an emergency route from the west end of Hunter Way along a BC Hydro corridor.

“This route crosses private land and the developer has indicated that they have been unable to get permission from landowners. Subsequently, the developer proposed an emergency access route through Brown Drive Park,” the report reads.