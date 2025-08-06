Nanaimo RCMP are looking for a man after reports he punched and kicked a dog.

Police say a witnesses called out to a man after seeing him hit a German Shepherd on July 27 in the 200 block of Selby Street, around 6:30 p.m.

“The man came towards the witness aggressively, demanding to see their phone. The witness told the man they weren’t recording the interaction, which helped de-escalate the situation. The man and the dog walked away, southbound on Selby,” reads a news release from RCMP.

The person captured a photo of the man, who is described as having tanned skin, dark hair in a ponytail, mustache and closely groomed beard. Police say he appears to be about 5’11 and 175 pounds.

He was wearing a white and dark ball cap, a dark t-shirt, and knee-length light-coloured shorts at the time.

The dog appears to be a German Shepherd cross, black, tan, and white, with a white-tipped tail, according to police.

RCMP is asking anyone with information about the man or the dog to contact the non-emergency line at (250)754-2345, reference file 25-23755.