RCMP received multiple calls about an aggressive driver before a head on collision this weekend.

The collision happened at the Timberlands Road intersection on the Trans-Canada Highway (TCH) on Aug. 2, around 7 p.m.

“Minutes before the collision, Nanaimo RCMP received multiple calls from drivers who reported that a dark blue 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 was driving aggressively, speeding, hitting other vehicles, and running red lights along the highway,” reads a news release from RCMP. “Witnesses of the collision stated that the driver ran a red light at the Timberlands intersection at a high rate of speed, colliding with a Nissan Sentra, head on, and causing significant damage to the front end of the smaller vehicle.”

Police say the truck continued to drive south in the northbound lane until it hit the centre median. The man driving fled the scene and was quickly arrested.

The two occupants of the Nissan were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Police are looking to speak to anyone who can help with the investigation, specifically if they have doorbell or dashcam footage of the truck on Wakesiah Street, Bruce Street or Tenth Street between 6:40 and 6:50 p.m. on Aug. 2.

Officers are looking for anyone who saw the blue Dodge Ram 1500, license plate CGJ3555, just before the crash in the following locations:

– Driving east on Bowen Road, swerving onto the sidewalk and then turning right onto Wakesiah Avenue.

– Traveling southbound on Bruce Street, swerving onto the sidewalk near Ninth Street.

– Travelling southbound on Tenth Street, running a red light at the TCH and Tenth Street intersection.

– Driving southbound on the TCH and running a red light at the Cedar Road intersection.

-Driving southbound on the TCH and collide with a maroon sedan, south of the Morden Road intersection.