Updated at 8am, Monday, Aug. 4

The Wesley Ridge wildfire continues to grow and has reached nearly five-hundred hectares.

The BC Wildfire Service estimates 494 hectares of forest has been burned since the fire was first noticed on July 31.

Seven helicopters are being used in addition to air tankers and skimmers.

Cameron Lake is closed to boaters to allow helicopters and skimmers to access water, and nearby Horne Lake is also being used as well. Boaters on Horne Lake are asked to stay clear of aircraft on the lake.

Sixty-seven firefighters are working to control the fire and heavy equipment is being used to build containment lines where possible.

The Dashwood and Coombs Fire Departments are supporting BC Wildfire crews, and firefighters from other areas of Vancouver Island are helping to protect properties in the area.

The Regional District of Nanaimo has issued evacuation orders for properties northeast of Cameron Lake, including Little Qualicum Falls Provincial Park.

—

Published at 8am, Sunday, Aug. 3

Steep terrain and dry forest conditions on the north shore of Cameron Lake have allowed a wildfire to spread to nearly four-hundred-hectares since early Thursday.

The BC Wildfire Service say the Wesley Ridge wildfire now covers 389 hectares and conditions on Saturday proved challenging, requiring extensive drops of water and flame retardant by aircraft.

BCSC says late Saturday afternoon, the aggressive fire, driven by gusty winds, spread toward Little Qualicum River Village.

The Regional District of Nanaimo ordered more properties be evacuated and put others on an evacuation alert.

The BC Wildfire Service says there are currently more than 60 firefighters, five helicopters and air tankers responding to the Cameron Lake wildfire, along with the Coombs and Dashwood fire departments.

A BC Wildfire Incident Management Team arrived at the scene during the weekend.

Firefighters from numerous fire departments across Vancouver Island are working to defend nearby structures and reduce the urban-interface fire threat.

Highway 4 on the south side of Cameron Lake is not affected but drivers using the highway are asked to proceed with caution, keep their eyes on the road, and maintain a steady flow of traffic.

The Wesley Ridge fire was first noticed in the early morning hours of July 31, and is believed to be human caused.