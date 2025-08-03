Steep terrain and dry forest conditions on the north shore of Cameron Lake have allowed a wildfire to spread to nearly four-hundred-hectares since early Thursday.

The BC Wildfire Service say the Wesley Ridge wildfire now covers 389 hectares, and conditions on Saturday proved challenging, requiring extensive drops of water and flame retardant by aircraft.

BCSC says late Saturday afternoon the aggressive fire, driven by gusty winds, spread toward Little Qualicum River Village.

The Regional District of Nanaimo ordered more properties be evacuated and put others on an evacuation alert.

The BC Wildfire Service says there are currently more than 60 firefighters, five helicopters and air tankers responding to the Cameron Lake wildfire, along with the Coombs and Dashwood fire departments.

A BC Wildfire Incident Management Team arrived at the scene during the weekend.

Firefighters from numerous fire departments across Vancouver Island are working to defend nearby structures and reduce the urban-interface fire threat.

Highway 4 on the south side of Cameron Lake is not affected but drivers using the highway are asked to proceed with caution, keep their eyes on the road, and maintain a steady flow of traffic.

The Wesley Ridge fire was first noticed in the early morning hours of July 31, and is believed to be human caused.