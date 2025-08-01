UPDATE: An additional evacuation alert has been issued, affecting more Little Qualicum River Village addresses as of 1 a.m. on Aug 2.

The BC Wildfire Service says the fire has grown to 245 hectares

The Regional District of Nanaimo has issued another evacuation order in response to a wildfire burning near Cameron Lake.

At 10:15 p.m. on Aug. 1, the RDN issued an evacuation order for areas in Little Qualicum Village.

The order affects the following addresses:

1778-1816 Canuck Crescent

1731-1747 Dar’s Place

1767-1790 Jay Bell Trail

1880-1925 Klein Ridge Road

1671-1696 Lailah’s Loop

1734-1874 Martini Way

1715-1735 Miama Court

1740-1748 Spirit Way

1865-1955 Toms-Turn-Around

1700-1845 Warn Way

1680-1795 Country Road

1767-1811 Dunwurkin Way

1704-1723 Karen’s Court

1675 and 1690 Kymy’s Crescent

1550-1575 Laura’s Loop

1651-1761 Meadowood Way

1725-1860 Paul’s Place

1821-1883 Taylor Walk

1815-1940 Wallace Wood Way

The RDN has also issued another evacuation alert for additional properties in Little Qualicum Village.

According to BC Wildfire Services, the Wesley Ridge fire is currently 125 hectares and it is still classified as out of control.

An evacuation order was issued on July 31 for the shore of Cameron Lake and an alert for additional areas.

The BC Wildfire Service says there are currently more than 60 firefighting personnel responding to this wildfire, as well as five aircrafts.

“The fire is burning in difficult to access to terrain. Overnight growth was cross-slope, spreading east to west between the lake and the ridge overnight. Crews, heavy equipment and aviation resources continued their tactical operations overnight. Structural protection resources have been deployed where needed. Operational tactics are focused on the north flank of the fire,” BC Wildfire Service says on its website.

Highway 4 remains open, according to Drive BC and no stopping is permitted.