The B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS) said the province is seeing a return to seasonal temperatures heading into the August long weekend, but increased lightning means the potential for new fire starts remains high.

Several days of soaring temperatures this week led to heat warnings in many areas of the province. The BCWS had warned that increased dry conditions and lightning could lead to more wildfire activity.

The service said that between July 30 and 31 there were more than 35,000 lightning strikes recorded across B.C., with the majority in the northeast.

The online dashboard said that as of Friday afternoon there were more than 60 new fire starts over the previous 24 hours.

There were more than 130 active wildfires across B.C., including 63 fires listed as out of control.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan said Friday an evacuation order that had been issued for properties between Peachland and West Kelowna was downgraded to an evacuation alert, meaning people could return home but should be prepared to leave again at a moment’s notice. It said the move came as the Drought Hill wildfire was no longer out of control and was being held.

Fire Information Officer Emelie Peacock:

The BCWS said Friday humidity levels were rising across the province, bringing thunderstorms and more lightning to eastern B.C. It said the increased lightning is expected to continue into Saturday.

“Luckily, in the southern regions those lightning strikes will be coming with some precipitation,” Fire Information Officer Emelie Peacock told Vista News Friday. “In the north, however, we will likely be seeing continued dry lightning throughout the weekend as well as hot and dry conditions in the northeast portion of the Prince George Fire Centre.”

Heat warnings are in place for B.C.’s Peace River and Fort Nelson regions, where highs around 30 degrees Celsius are expected Friday before edging downward through the weekend.

The BCWS said winds are expected to remain generally light, though gusty conditions may develop in areas impacted by thunderstorms.

B.C. seeing fewer fires than 2024

So far this year, there have been more than 700 fire starts and more than 7,200 square kilometres have been burned by wildfires in B.C. Most of that has been in the northeast.

Peacock said the province is in a better situation compared to August 1 last year, when there had been 1,073 fire starts and close to 8,800 square kilometres burned.

“We’re seeing fewer wildfire starts and fewer hectares burned [compared to last year], but the wildfire season is still ongoing,” said Peacock.

She noted suppression tactics will have a better chance of success as the days get shorter and the nights grow cooler throughout August and September.

More than half of all wildfires this year are believed to be human-caused.

Peacock said those heading into nature this long weekend should take care to check if there are any campfire prohibitions and practise fire safety. That includes not lighting a campfire if there are strong winds and making sure fires are completely out before leaving or going to bed for the night.

She also said people should report any wildfires they spot to the BCWS.