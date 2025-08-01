The Regional District of Nanaimo is asking people to stay withing 100 metres of the shore if they are at Horne Lake.

The lake is being used as a water source for firefighting efforts at Wesley Ridge. The fire near Cameron Lake has grown to more than 100 hectares and the BC Wildfire Service still considers it out of control.

The RDN says helicopters with water buckets are filling at Horne Lake and it asks for cooperation to make it easier for crews. It says boaters should be aware of aircrafts working in the area.

There is still an evacuation order and alert in effect for areas near Cameron Lake.

