Ladysmith is moving to stage three watering restrictions, which means no lawn watering will be permitted.

The change will take effect on Aug. 5 for the Town of Ladysmith, Stz’uminus First Nation, and the Diamond Improvement District.

“We understand the impact this decision has on residents, but our priority is conserving the Town’s water supply. Implementing water restrictions that reduce residential water use helps conserve Ladysmith’s water supply and ensures there’s enough available in case of a dry fall season with below-average precipitation,” says Ladysmith mayor Deena Beeston.

Gardens, trees and bushes can be hand-watered before 9 a.m. and after 7 p.m. Residents are prohibited from filling pools and hot tubs.

According to a news release from the town, Holland Lake — Ladysmith’s primary water source — is at its lowest level for this time of year in six years and continue to decline.

“Typically, Holland Lake’s reservoir levels don’t start to climb until mid-October, which is more than two months away. Additionally, the ground in our watershed is extremely dry and will soak up multiple rainfalls before any water reaches the reservoir. That’s why it’s important to start conserving water now, while we still have the chance to make a real impact,” says Tim Tanton, the town’s director of infrastructure services.

Anyone ignoring the watering restrictions can get up to a $2,000 fine.