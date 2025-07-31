Upgrades to Westwood Lake Park in Nanaimo features new a new piece from one of the city’s artists in its urban design roster.

The city unveiled Fluence, a piece of art by David Martinello on July 29 during a grand opening event at the park. It can be seen on an exterior feature wall of the new accessible washrooms.

“Pairing the effects of laminated wood beams and green powder-coated aluminum, Fluence examines our relationship to a forest and how we engage with it. With consideration for the value of trees, the artwork speaks to the surroundings of Westwood Lake, making connections with the land and eliciting adventure into the park,” reads a news release from the city. “Fluence invites visitors to experience public art in a natural setting, fueling imagination, while encouraging curiosity and critical thinking.

Martinello’s art is informed by his BFA from Queen’s University and years of building furniture with his company, Alternative Woodworks. According to the city, he is “a multifaceted artist and craftsperson who investigates the expressive attributes of wood. By responding to the material’s characteristics, he contemplates wood’s value to develop a holistic account of its influence in natural and constructed environments.”