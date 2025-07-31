UPDATE: The RDN has issued an evacuation alert for additional areas. It is effective for Klein Ridge Road, Tom’s Turnaround, Wallace Wood Way, Warn Way, Dars Place, Peligren Place, Lewis Lane, Country Road, Martini Way, Kim’s Crescent, Jay Bail Trail, Dunwurkin Way, Canuck Cres, Taylor Walk, Cameron Crescent, Abbey Road, Pady Place, Spirit Way, Lailah’s Loop, Wayat’s Way, Easy Way, Farrah’s Way, 1600 and 1700 Meadowood Way. Please refer to the alert for more information.

The Regional District of Nanaimo has issued a local state of emergency and evacuation order because of a wildfire burning on the north shore on Cameron Lake.

The evacuation order is for the north side of Cameron Lake, including Wesley Ridge, Chalet Road and Little Qualicum Falls Provincial Park at Cameron Lake.

The RDN says impacted residents are being contacted directly and more information will come soon.

The fire is currently 40 hectares, according to the BC Wildfire Service and it says it is in challenging terrain.

