Update from the BC Wildfire Service as of 12:45 p.m. on Aug.1, the fire has spread to 125 hectares.

Crews are fighting an out-of-control wildfire near Cameron Lake. BC Wildfire Service says it is on the opposite side of the lake as Highway 4 and it is challenging terrain.

“Travelers on highway 4 please be mindful – crews and aircraft are working in the area, proceed with caution and stay focused on the road and don’t stop the flow of traffic,” BC Wildfire Service says on its website.

The Regional District of Nanaimo has issued a local state of emergency and evacuation order for areas north of the lake.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the human-caused fire was discovered on July 31, shortly before 7a.m.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.