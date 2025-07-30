Residents that are supplied with water by the South Pender Harbour, Eastbourne and Chapman systems are being urged to carefully watch their water consumption, particularly during the upcoming long weekend.

The Sunshine Coast Regional District says despite Stage 2 water restrictions in place, use in these water systems remains high.

Residents are currently using more water than the systems can sustainably supply. Remko Rosenboom, General Manager of Infrastructure Services, says conservation is needed to ensure there is enough safe, clean water for drinking, fire protection, and essential services.

The SCRD says with no substantial rain in the forecast, these three systems are experiencing increased seasonal pressures.