A 25-year-old man died after being hit by a vehicle while lying on the road in Nanaimo, according to RCMP.

Nanaimo RCMP say the incident happened in the 200 block of St George St around 10:20 p.m. on July 29.

“Police were able to determine from speaking with witnesses that the victim was lying in the roadway when struck by an eastbound vehicle,” reads a news release from RCMP. “The victim died at the scene. The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. Drugs and alcohol were ruled out as contributing factors on the part of the driver.”

The road was closed for several hours while investigators examined the scene. Police say the investigation is ongoing.