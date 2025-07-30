The City of Nanaimo is responding to misconceptions about its respectful spaces bylaw.

Council amended its respectful spaces bylaw, along with its council procedure bylaw on April 7 to restrict unauthorized recordings in council and committee meetings.

The city says there has been confusion about the amendment, fueled by misinformation online.

A press release notes the changes “do not restrict or prohibit taking pictures or videos in city parks, trails or outdoor public spaces.”

“Misinformation about the bylaw amendments has been circulating and the city wishes to reassure members of the public that there is no ban on taking photographs or video in all public spaces,” the release says.

The bylaw allows the city to post policies and a code of conduct in facilities.

“The codes of conduct within City facilities may, where necessary, include restrictions on the use of recording devices. As an example, recording is prohibited in washrooms and changerooms in City recreation facilities,” the press release says. “Certain city facilities have a posted code of conduct that prohibits recording of staff via electronic devices. Unfortunately, this was a necessary measure due to instances of individuals confronting staff and recording them in an intimidating manner.”

Along with the bylaw amendment in April came a change to the Council Procedures bylaw to prohibit recording of meetings. The city notes they are live streamed online and recordings are available online

Exemptions are made for members of the media recording city meetings and council endorsed a formal media accreditation policy at its July 28 meeting.